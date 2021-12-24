Two local fifth-graders donate Christmas gifts: ‘I like to see smiles on people’s faces’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s easy to forget how lucky we are. And even easier to forget to share our blessings with others. But leave it to the kids to do the right thing. Some Augusta kids doing something nice for those in need.

Two fifth-graders decided they didn’t want to wait around all Christmas Eve for Santa. Instead, they wanted to give some gifts themselves. And they decided to drop them off at the Center of Hope.

During their campaign for fifth-grade class presidents, Jordyn Walker and Jordan Wilard made a promise. A promise to give to those who need it most.

“Giving is better than receiving and it’s best for us to give more,” said Jordan Wilard, donated gifts.

There are about eight children calling the Center of Hope home for the holidays. Jordyn and Jordan hand-delivered them something special.

“I feel like God put this on my heart because there are people out there that are less fortunate than we are,” said Jordyn Walker, donated gifts.

Gift boxes put together from students in their class at Heritage Academy. They collected toys, toothpaste, socks, shoes, scarves, and even wrote letters.

“Seeing Jordan and Jordyn give to kids on this day when normally it’s about them, that’s the good part I see in it,” said Raneicia Black, Jordan’s mother.

President’s Walker and Wilard begin taking donations with their Heritage Academy classmates weeks ago for the giveaway.

Their favorite part – "Seeing smiles on peoples faces,"

“Yeah I like to see smiles on people’s faces knowing that they have what they need,” they said.

And it’s not just Christmas. In the past, they’ve given more than 200 canned goods and nine bags of clothing. It’s not the first drop off and it won’t be the last.

"I still plan to give even though our presidency will end, I still plan to come and help the people in need,"

They couldn’t get you all a gift but they do wish everyone a Merry Christmas.

On average it cost about $13,000 a year for the shelter to maintain just one of the private spaces for families. So they always need your help. You can donate anytime at https://salvationarmyaugusta.org/.

