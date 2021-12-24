Tractor trailer rolls over, shutting down ramp on Interstate 20

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A tractor trailer rolled over early Friday morning near exit 5 on Interstate 20 eastbound.

North Augusta Department of Public Safety shut down the on-ramp to I-20 until the crash scene is clear.

The tractor trailer is the only vehicle involved and injuries are reported at this time.

We will provide an update when the ramp reopens.

