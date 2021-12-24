Advertisement

Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport

Police lights
Police lights(GRAY-TV)
By Staff and wire reports
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ATLANTA (AP) — A man suspected in the shooting death of a Texas rap artist on an Atlanta area interstate was arrested as he was exiting a plane at Atlanta’s airport.

The Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that James Edward Thomas was taken into custody at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on suspicion of malice murder and aggravated assault in the March slaying of rapper Corey Detiege.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Thomas had an attorney, but sheriff’s officials say he was being held without bond.

Detiege, who performed under the stage name Chucky Trill, died after the predawn shooting March 5 on Interstate 85.

