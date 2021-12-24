Loved ones reunite at Augusta Regional Airport on Christmas Eve

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Airports across the U.S. are packed but not everyone is flying. Delta and United Airlines are canceling hundreds of holiday weekend flights. Luckily no cancellations at Augusta Regional to report so plenty of friends and family were able to get home for the holidays.

It was all smiles and happy tears as families reunite for the holidays. It’s been a tough few years for everyone being separated for so long. Getting together means more than ever before.

After a slow couple of years at the Augusta Regional family members from all over the world flew in for the holidays. Battling uncomfortable masks, COVID tests, and heavy luggage all for this single moment.

It’s been a long time coming for these families even for Monica Hughes who hasn’t seen her daughter’s new house she just moved into.

“I’m visiting my girl who I haven’t seen in months,” said Hughes.

They were supposed to reunite earlier this year but COVID canceled that flight. She’s the last of her family to get here.

“It means everything. We’ve all done rapid tests and I’m picking her up in a mask so and we all had to be super careful to get here and no flights were canceled thank goodness but having us all in one house is the best feeling ever,” she said.

And Linda Pederson. Her son moved to Maryland to start his new career.

“I’ve been waiting for this for almost a year,” said Pederson.

Having him here for just one day is enough for a mom’s heart.

“Just to have him here only if it’s a short period of time just means the world. It’s the best Christmas present a mom could get,” she said.

And even Justin Wallace, a traveling educator who hasn’t been able to get into the country to see his mom.

“It’s been four and a half years since we’ve seen each other,” said Wallace. “To be with them for Christmas and see them again is everything. It’s amazing.”

Sean O’Sullvan is seeing his daughter for the first time since she moved to Augusta.

“It was very important to us to be able to get together for this very special holiday,” said O’Sullvan.

Families finally reunited to celebrate together.

“Christmas or no Christmas we’re just thrilled to be back together again,” said

It’s so good to see so many families together for the holidays. Though Augusta Regional saw no flight cancellations Hartsfield-Jackson in Atlanta saw at least 50. Airlines say they’re short on staff as the omicron variant spreads.

