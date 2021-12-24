Last minute Christmas shoppers support local businesses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Friday is Christmas Eve and people are still scrambling to find that last-minute gift before Saturday. With the deadline to order stuff online in time for Saturday long passed – shoppers are turning to brick and mortar shops.

People are packing out the stores at the mall but some folks are shopping local to avoid fighting crowds or dealing with shipping delays. One small business owner says her store has been booming the month of December.

With now t-minus one day until Christmas shoppers are pouring into local small businesses looking for those last-minute gifts.

“Yes last-minute shopper,” said Stephani Roohany, a customer at FIELD.

“So this is kinda me giving myself a gift but I do have gifts for other people,” said Molly Swift, a customer at FIELD.

“I’m finding that Augusta is a late shopping crowd and that people are realizing they forgot a gift,” said Jennifer Tinessey, owner of FIELD Botanicals.

Tinessey says she’s seeing more business this month.

“We’ve seen an increase of about 30 to 40 percent,” she said.

Despite ongoing supply chain issues, the National Retail Federation expects this year’s holiday sales to increase by more than 11 percent compared to last year. Tinessey says shipping rates have been a problem here at home.

“Shipping costs are skyrocketing, but we try to get ahead of the curve and we try to order early for Christmas,” said Tinessey.

Customers say it’s important and convenient to shop local.

“The small businesses in the area they are the foundation of our economy,” said Swift.

“Obviously I can come in here get what I need get in and out in 10 minutes you’re not going to get that anywhere else you’re going to have to wait in lines it crowded,” said Roohany.

For all you procrastinators if you didn’t get out today to shop you still have Friday. The Augusta Mall will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. If you want some beauty products, FIELD will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

