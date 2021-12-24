How to recycle your Christmas tree after the holidays

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Even though we’re still one day away from Christmas, you’re tree is probably nearing the end of its days if you have a real one.

Don’t keep your tree around too long, Beaufort County wants to avoid possible calamity.

“It’s very important to recycle your Christmas trees to not only save valuable landfill space but also it can be a public safety hazard if you find them along the road,” said Beaufort County Public Information Officer Chris Ophardt.

They can spell danger on the roadways, but that’s not all. He says if you put it in the yard, it could attract creatures big and small.

“If you put them in your backyard, behind your backyard, they can have things like raccoons snakes and other things in your yard.”

The county wants you to know there’s options when it comes to a solution. And if you go recycle that tree, there’s a few things to know as far as execution.

“You want to make sure all the ornaments, lights, and decorations are off of them. Make sure that you... they’re not in plastic bags - we cannot recycle them in plastic bags - and you’re putting them in the yard waste bins.”

For two to three weeks after Christmas the window to recycle is there. Off Summerville in Bluffton and Shanklin in Beaufort no alternative can compare.

Before any of this, celebrate the joy of the weekend however you choose.

