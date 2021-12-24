How are CSRA families spending this Christmas Eve?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For so many of us Christmas is spent with family or starting a new tradition. We were out and about Christmas Eve to see how the community is spending the holiday.

In the CSRA there’s many ways to spend the day.

“I’ve gotta wrap gifts! Okay, well we’ll go to the dog park,” said Will Pendleton.

Pendleton had to get out of the house. And the dog park is where he wanted to go.

“Let the other half cook while we’re playing and staying out of the way,” said Pendleton.

“I just like to do this,” said John Michael, a local child.

For 10-year-old John Michael it’s a trip to the playground. He says he’s been good this year.

“I‘m always on the nice list, I’m never on the naughty list,” said Michael.

He’s ready for some presents and you know who else is?

“You guys are so excited?” said Colleen Shurley, a local mother.

“Yeah!” said Shurley’s daughter.

Colleen Shurley is taking her kids for a walk.

“Burn off energy before the cooking begins,” said Shurley.

And her daughter wants something unique.

“I want a snake and a tiger for Christmas! A what? Snake and a tiger,” said Shurley’s daughter.

Snake and a tiger? Mom, do you think she can have a snake and a tiger?

“Absolutely not,” Shurley.

She might not get that snake and tiger but she’s excited to get something. As Christmas day is just a few hours away.

