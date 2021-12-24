Advertisement

How are CSRA families spending this Christmas Eve?

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For so many of us Christmas is spent with family or starting a new tradition. We were out and about Christmas Eve to see how the community is spending the holiday.

In the CSRA there’s many ways to spend the day.

“I’ve gotta wrap gifts! Okay, well we’ll go to the dog park,” said Will Pendleton.

Pendleton had to get out of the house. And the dog park is where he wanted to go.

“Let the other half cook while we’re playing and staying out of the way,” said Pendleton.

“I just like to do this,” said John Michael, a local child.

For 10-year-old John Michael it’s a trip to the playground. He says he’s been good this year.

“I‘m always on the nice list, I’m never on the naughty list,” said Michael.

He’s ready for some presents and you know who else is?

“You guys are so excited?” said Colleen Shurley, a local mother.

“Yeah!” said Shurley’s daughter.

Colleen Shurley is taking her kids for a walk.

“Burn off energy before the cooking begins,” said Shurley.

And her daughter wants something unique.

“I want a snake and a tiger for Christmas! A what? Snake and a tiger,” said Shurley’s daughter.

Snake and a tiger? Mom, do you think she can have a snake and a tiger?

“Absolutely not,” Shurley.

She might not get that snake and tiger but she’s excited to get something. As Christmas day is just a few hours away.

HOLIDAY ROUNDUP

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles
2 Georgia men killed in 4-vehicle Lincoln County collision
Gene Siller
Arrest warrant issued in Ga. triple slaying that claimed golf pro
Closed sign
Rise in COVID-19 cases has some Ga. restaurants shutting down
Shooting
Juvenile arrested in Champagne Avenue fatal shooting of 17-year-old
These are some of the people suspected or wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in...
On porches and in stores, thieves are striking across the CSRA

Latest News

Master’s Table Soup Kitchen
Filling plates and hearts: Golden Harvest prepares for Christmas Day dinner
Salvation Army
Two local fifth-graders donate Christmas gifts: ‘I like to see smiles on people’s faces’
Salvation Army
'I feel like God put this on my heart':
Augusta Regional Airport reunion
Loved ones reunite at Augusta Regional Airport on Christmas Eve