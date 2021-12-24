Advertisement

Family of previous patient donates hundreds of gifts to local hospital

By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Giving back this holiday season. You can bet there are plenty of smiles to go around the Children’s Hospital of Georgia Thursday night after this toy donation.

Everything was made possible by the parents of Zayden Wright a former patient at the hospital who passed in 2018. They say they do it all for him and in his memory. This is the third year the family has made toy donations.

“Our son’s energy was big...he had a big heart and it’s through him,” said Shonda Wright, Zayden’s mom.

His parents donated hundreds of gifts to help make other kids’ Christmases just a bit brighter.

