Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and calm winds overnight allowed temperatures to drop below freezing into the upper 20s and low 30s once again for many locations around the CSRA this morning. Afternoon highs today will be warmer than yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day with a few clouds. We’ll have a light warm breeze out of southwest between 5-10 mph as well.

Looking warm for Christmas Day with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. It’s looking breezy for the Christmas holiday with southwest winds between 12-18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph possible also. Lake Wind Advisories may be issued.

Looking to stay mostly dry and warmer than average Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Staying warm and well above average into early next week with highs in the mid to upper 70s Monday through Wednesday next week.

