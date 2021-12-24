Advertisement

Audi gives ‘Wheel’ contestant SUV after loss on technicality

The Audi Q3 is coming to Charlene Rubush, who was unsuccessful in her attempt to win one on 'Wheel of Fortune,' losing due to a technicality.(Source: Audi/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 9:30 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
(CNN) - A “Wheel of fortune” contestant is getting a new car despite failing to win one due to a technicality.

Audi says it’s giving Charlene Rubush a Q3, a luxury SUV with a starting price around $35,000.

Rubush almost got one as a prize on the show, but she paused too long while answering a puzzle.

Criticism of the loss poured in on Twitter.

A spokesperson for Audi said, technicality or not, it wants to give Rubush some holiday cheer.

