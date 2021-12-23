Tornado siren testing doesn’t go as planned in Edgefield County

EDGEFIELD, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three Edgefield County towns were supposed to test tornado siren systems on Thursday.

They didn’t work.

The sirens were supposed to go off at 10 a.m. in Edgefield, Johnston and Trenton.

“Unfortunately the tornado sirens did not go off as planned,” the Edgefield County Emergency Management Agency said on Facebook. “We are working on fixing the glitch in the system.”

Because the sirens didn’t work, residents are urged to make sure that emergency notifications are turned on for cellphones and to leave a weather radio or TV turned on during severe storms.

There is a good possibility that the sirens will be tested again the early part of next week, the agency said.

In an emergency, the sirens let residents know there is a possible tornado in the area and they need to take immediate shelter. The tornado sirens sound different than the fire sirens: the fire sirens go up and down in tone and are unique to each fire department, but a tornado siren holds a solid tone that lasts for roughly three minutes.

Even though tornados are rare in winter, with the increase of severe storms across the country and tornado activity in the Palmetto State, officials say it is vital to test these systems regularly.

Officials say testing of the tornado sirens will only ever be done on a clear, blue day when there is no chance of a storm in the area.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in South Carolina

The Edgefield County area has suffered from tornado threats consecutively over the past three hurricane seasons. In August 2021, in the wake of Tropical Storm Fred, several tornados touched down in our South Carolina counties.

An EF1 tornado was confirmed in Edgefield County near Briggs and Moore roads, where it left light damage, including downed trees and some damaged outbuildings. It had peak winds of 90 ph northeast of Morgana.

There were also two EF0 tornadoes confirmed in the Saluda County area that same day; one had peak winds of 65 mph, and the other had 75 mph. A tornado was also confirmed in Orangeburg County earlier that week.

These local tornadoes were among as many as 14 reported across Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina, according to the National Weather Service, as a result of Tropical Storm Fred.

This is a map showing the tornadoes from Tropical Storm Fred back on August 17th of this year (WRDW)

