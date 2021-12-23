Therapy dogs return to Augusta Regional Airport to ease holiday travel stress

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The holidays are supposed to be filled with joy – but let’s face it Christmas time at the airport is a headache. We found out though that there are some people working at our local airport to help you relax and take a load off.

If you’re headed out to the Augusta Regional Airport odds are you won’t see as much craziness as a month ago.

“Normally Thanksgiving we see a rush a couple days in and for Christmas it’s a slow trickle,” said Lauren Smith, Augusta Airport Assistant Marketing Director.

A slow trickle but a high volume. TSA screened 2.2 million people in one single day last week.

“And the airlines, they have been almost completely booked which we’re happy to see. Everyone’s excited to get home for the holidays,” said Smith.

So, you’re excited to go home but getting there can be a headache. That’s where the dogs come in. Therapy dogs are back at the airport. Last Christmas because of the pandemic they had to stay home. But they were welcomed back with open arms.

“It’ll lower your blood pressure and people just enjoy being around dogs,” said Wayne Calk, Paws for Pax Team Member. “He just kinda makes you happy to see him. People just like to touch him and play with him.”

And while traveling can be a bit stressful these dogs take a bit of the weight off.

“I’ve had people tell me that they’d like to take my dog on the plane with them,” said Calk. “Sometimes people don’t take the time to visit with the dogs, but they walk by and smile, and that’s worth it.”

Because that’s what the holidays are all about.

If you or someone you love is headed out to the airport they say it’s best to get here an hour and a half to two hours early.

