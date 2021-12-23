Sobriety coaches share advice for those struggling this holiday season

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - More people than ever are dying from drug overdoses in the United States. And the CDC says it’s driven by fentanyl. Fentanyl is now the number one cause of death for Americans aged 18 to 45.

CDC data shows more than 100,000 people died of drug overdoses during the year leading up to April which is a new record high. And nearly 200 people die from fentanyl poisoning every day. But substance abuse poses problems beyond the threat of dying.

The holiday season can be a difficult time for people in recovery from addiction. Sobriety coaches say honesty and communication is key for people in recovery. They say you are not alone and help is available.

“100 percent relapses increase among the holidays,” said Christian Frazier Executive, Director for “Focus on Recovery” Augusta.

Fraizer says the increase in drug use is usually caused by stress.

“So many people who are new in recovery have no idea how to manage this stress,” he said. “Takes a toll on a person and it puts them back into that fight or flight space where they are not sustainable.”

He says the best thing you can do is communicate what you are feeling to those closest to you.

“Listen I’m a person in long-term recovery. I’m happy to be at your party I don’t want anything to drink I brought someone with me to make sure I was safe,” said Fraizer.

Dolly McCurry who is now a recovery coach once experienced addiction and substance abuse herself. She says her life drastically changed after going into recovery.

“Before coming into recovery I can remember the last Christmas before I was sleeping in an abandoned house then I went to the soup kitchen in Lainey Walker to eat,” said Dolly McCurry Harm, Reduction Specialist at Focus on Recovery and Recovery Coach. “My first Christmas after being in recovery I was in a civil living environment and got to experience the joy of Christmas with other women who were also in recovery with their families.”

She says holidays can be a time of isolation and recommends staying connected with other people.

“Stay busy, make sure you have plans if you don’t have plans make plans,” she said.

Focus on Recovery offers meetings for developing healthy relationships, all recovery, and starting fresh in recovery. The center will be available this holiday weekend. For more information visit their website at https://www.foraugusta.org/ or their Facebook page. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services national hotline is 1-800-662-4357 it’s open 24/7.

