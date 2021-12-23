SLED: Man fresh out of prison back behind bars for passing bad lotto tickets in Horry Co.

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man recently released from prison is back behind bars for allegedly passing stolen lottery tickets in Horry County.

Jail records show Daniel Lee Brown, 40, of King, N.C., is charged with two counts of attempting to defraud the lottery and three counts of shoplifting.

Ryan Alphin, a spokesperson for SLED, said agents arrested Brown upon his release from the Florida Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

Brown was serving 21 months for robbery, Alphin added.

In March 2020, Brown passed three scratch-off tickets at the Refuel #52 in North Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants. The tickets, authorities said, were previously stolen from the Circle K #3066 in North Myrtle Beach.

Brown allegedly redeemed the tickets for a $35 prize.

Just one day after passing the tickets, Brown returned to the Refuel #52 and passed four more scratch-offs, redeeming a $60 prize, the warrants stated. These tickets were also allegedly stolen, this time from the Scotchman #3159 in North Myrtle Beach.

Brown is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

