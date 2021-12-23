Advertisement

SLED: Man fresh out of prison back behind bars for passing bad lotto tickets in Horry Co.

Daniel Lee Brown
Daniel Lee Brown(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:16 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A man recently released from prison is back behind bars for allegedly passing stolen lottery tickets in Horry County.

Jail records show Daniel Lee Brown, 40, of King, N.C., is charged with two counts of attempting to defraud the lottery and three counts of shoplifting.

Ryan Alphin, a spokesperson for SLED, said agents arrested Brown upon his release from the Florida Department of Corrections on Wednesday.

Brown was serving 21 months for robbery, Alphin added.

In March 2020, Brown passed three scratch-off tickets at the Refuel #52 in North Myrtle Beach, according to arrest warrants. The tickets, authorities said, were previously stolen from the Circle K #3066 in North Myrtle Beach.

Brown allegedly redeemed the tickets for a $35 prize.

Just one day after passing the tickets, Brown returned to the Refuel #52 and passed four more scratch-offs, redeeming a $60 prize, the warrants stated. These tickets were also allegedly stolen, this time from the Scotchman #3159 in North Myrtle Beach.

Brown is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

The case will be prosecuted by the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles
2 Georgia men killed in 4-vehicle Lincoln County collision
Gene Siller
Arrest warrant issued in Ga. triple slaying that claimed golf pro
Closed sign
Rise in COVID-19 cases has some Ga. restaurants shutting down
Shooting
Juvenile arrested in Champagne Avenue fatal shooting of 17-year-old
These are some of the people suspected or wanted for questioning in connection with thefts in...
On porches and in stores, thieves are striking across the CSRA

Latest News

Police lights
Suspect wanted in Texas rapper’s slaying arrested at Atlanta airport
Inmates in South Carolina Department of Correction facilities will be able to have visitors...
S.C. Department of Corrections resumes visitation ahead of Christmas
Chatting with Santa Claus ahead of his Christmas night flight
Chatting with Santa Claus ahead of his Christmas night flight
One on One with Santa Claus
SANTA CALUS!
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for December 24