On porches and in stores, thieves are striking across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDA/WAGT) - Tis the season for stealing: We’ve all heard about the porch pirate problem, but that’s not the only type of theft going on.

A survey shows 54% of small business owners reported an increase in shoplifting during peak seasons like the holidays.

Law enforcement agencies in the CSRA are concerned about theft in general, including from stores, porches, yards and elsewhere.

Here’s a sampling of some of the cases two-state authorities are following:

Suspected shoplifter at J.C. Penney in Augusta and the vehicle she left in. (WRDW)

• The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a man and a woman who stole more than $400 worth of merchandise from J.C. Penney at Augusta Mall on Dec. 11. It happened around 8:51 p.m., and they took five pieces of costume jewelry, a Champion outfit, a pair of jeans and a bed set that was ultimately recovered. The pair fled in a green sport utility vehicle.

Man sought for questioning in theft of yard lights in Augusta. (WRDW)

• On Dec. 13, a resident of the 2900 block of Dahlia Drive in Augusta reported that her video doorbell captured footage of a man in a 1990s model Chevrolet 1500 turquoise pickup come to her residence and take two exterior yard lights worth $20. It was the second time a set of lights had been stolen from the home within two weeks.

Man sought for questioning in theft from porch in Augusta. (WRDW)

• On Dec. 8, a resident of the 5200 block of Aruba Circle in Augusta reported that a video doorbell recorded a man approaching the front door and taking a parcel before leaving in a white Jeep Cherokee. The package contained $11 worth of paper cut-outs for a bulletin board.

Woman sought for questioning in theft of packages on Hickman Road. (WRDW)

• On Nov. 30, security cameras captured a woman wearing a gray hoodie, black shirt, patterned leggings, black shoes and a black crossbody purse stealing a parcel from a porch on Hickman Road. The woman returned later to steal another package. The miscellaneous items were worth about $80.

• On Dec. 8, shoplifting was reported at the Kroger 4115 Columbia Road in Martinez, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office. An employee saw a customer walk around the register with a cart full of items. The employee asked the customer to see her receipt and the customer ignored her and continued to walk out of the store. Security cameras showed the customer took a coffee maker and a multi-cooker, according to deputies.

• Columbia County deputies said Monday that a wallet was stolen at the Circle K at 4473 Columbia Road. The wallet contained a driver’s license and a debit card. The debit card was then used by an unknown suspect at a South State Bank location in Richmond County.

Man suspected of stuffing video games down his pants at Best Buy in Columbia, S.C. (WIS)

• In one of the more outrageous cases in the region, a man walked into a Best Buy in Columbia, S.C., on Nov. 29, took two video games and stuffed them down his pants. Then he ran from the store without paying for the games.

“I think there are people that don’t have a conscience or don’t mind stealing, that they do wanna provide a happy Christmas to their family that they will go out and remove things,” said Newberry County Sheriff Lee Foster.

The National Association for Shoplifting Prevention said around 1 in 11 Americans shoplift-- with 550,000 incidents reported per day.

Foster says the best thing stores can do to stop the stealing is keep a close eye on customers.

“Just be watchful and vigilant, especially this time of year than other times.”

