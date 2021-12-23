‘It’s rapidly replacing delta’: Local sites see higher demand for COVID tests

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Because cases are up so is testing. Cars were lined up Thursday at the testing site on 15th street. All the Georgia Department of Public Health testing sites will be closed Friday for Christmas Eve. That includes the Richmond County Health Department downtown and the sites in Screven and Emanuel counties.

In the meantime, we know at-home tests are getting popular. So much so Amazon, CVS, Walmart, and Walgreens are all limiting the number of kits you can buy. So what’s better? To get tested in-person or at home?

The PCR test is considered gold standard for testing. Local doctors say at-home COVID tests are great to find out if you have COVID. But they want you to come into one of their sites so they track the kind of case you have.

Cars lined up outside the Department of Public Health’s testing site at AU before going to unwrap gifts with their families. But DPH is still ripping open COVID tests right before the holidays.

“Fortunately we’ve had two years of practice with this and we’re pretty flexible and we’re able to flex up as we need to,” said Lee Merchenm, Public Health Director, District 6.

The constant flow of cars is the busiest they’ve been in the last two months and only expect that to increase in the next few weeks. 98 percent of cases in our area are still the delta variant.

“We certainly are anticipating a surge in omicron. The infectivity in omicron compared to delta is remarkably high. It’s rapidly replacing delta,” said Merchenm.

With the omicron variant on the move, at-home testing is in higher demand. But DPH is having a hard time tracking the variant.

“The nice thing about this testing is we’re able to sequence the virus and this is where we start detecting omicron,” he said.

DPH is working on other ways of tracking omicron even testing the state’s wastewater.

“That’s been an interesting new tool to help detect outbreaks before we see clinical evidence before the outbreak,” said Merchenm.

An outbreak seems likely as the holiday looms and vaccination rates in the state underperforming.

“We want people to get vaccinated. I know it’s beating a dead horse, but the more people we get vaccinated the more we continue to flatten the curve, which is why we’re all doing this in the first place,” he said.

