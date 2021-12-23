Local families in need of donations after fires destroy homes across the CSRA

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three fires across the CSRA all in the span of 24 hours. Luckily no one was hurt but it comes at a time where officials say fires are on the rise. In the last two weeks, five people have died in local house fires and two weeks ago a fire at the Azalea Park Apartments in Augusta displaced 15 people.

At the Azalea Park Apartments, the devastation is still clearly visible and a lot of families are left picking up the pieces. All of the victims of this fire have received help from Red Cross but when you lose it all that help only goes so far.

On the night of December 9th, Tony heard a knock on his door.

“When I came out it was full of smoke, I Iooked up and it was fully ablaze,” said Tony.

In a matter of minutes, he went from having a home to having nothing at all.

“What imma do now, that’s what my thoughts was,” he said.

He and his teenage daughter were one of nine families put of out their home by the fire at Azalea Park Apartments. That was almost two weeks ago and the days since have been his biggest challenge.

“It’s discouraging, a lil painful, hurtful,” said Tony.

The same thing for the Jones family in Aiken.

“Just taking it day by day,” said Johnny Jones.

They lost everything to a fire Saturday. Debbie, Johnny and their six children escaped the flames with only the clothes on their body.

“What we still need? Well, what we don’t need would be the easier question – everything we need,” said Debbie Jones.

Both families received assistance from the Red Cross. Tony got around $800. The Jones got around $825. However, when you have nothing that money goes fast.

“Pretty fast, hotels cost a couple hundred dollars a day,” said Debbie.

Other than the Red Cross and Salvation Army there aren’t many avenues for immediate assistance after fires. However, both families got a hand from the community. The America Legion raised funds for Azalea families and the Aiken Housing Center is taking donations for the Jones.

“I think with everything we’ve collected probably six or seven hundred dollars so far,” said Scott Brinson, Owner of Aiken Housing Center.

Just a small step on a long journey to rebuild the life they lost.

“Losing everything I really don’t have a bed, I don’t have anything....but I thank God for everything they have done for me,” said Tony.

You can stop by the Aiken Housing Center anytime at 190 Old Wagner Rd in Aiken and donate any items because like you heard the Jones family needs everything.

Or you ahead over to the Aiken Housing Center Facebook page to help:

You can also donate to the Red Cross to help fire victims. When you go to https://www.redcross.org/ there is a drop down tab for who you want to support. There you can choose your local Red Cross and from there you can choose what programs and services you’d like to donate for.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.