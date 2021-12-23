Advertisement

Local churches prepare for Christmas Eve celebrations

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the busiest day of the year Friday for our local churches and many of them are getting to hold services they had to call off last year.

At Evans Towne Center Park one church is already getting celebrations started. Last year outdoor celebrations were really the safest option and the only option for some but this year many churches are returning to inside the sanctuary.

They’re tuning the strings and warming their voices because the doors of the church are open again.

“You kind of have these big celebration parts of the year. And Christmas Eve is definitely one of those,” said Matthew Nelson, Senior Pastor, St. John’s UMC.

Last year a winter surge of the pandemic challenged the way churches worshiped and celebrated the days that matter most. So St. John’s took things to the parking lot.

MORE: | Ga. couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for holidays

“So we had different people set up caroling and Christmas songs and giving out gifts and other fun things,” said Nelson.

Others only gathered through a screen.

“We discovered during the pandemic when we we’re really 100 percent virtual that is a tremendous tool for getting the gospel out. But it cannot replace, ever gathering together with our brothers and our sisters,” said Dr. George C. Miller III, Senior Pastor at Elim Baptist Church.

Elim Baptist Church went 100 percent virtual in March of 2020. Pastor Miller says they didn’t understand what they lost until that Easter.

“And that’s when you really felt it – not being able to gather,” he said.

MORE: | Holiday toy safety: Tips to keep your children safe

“And you can feel that presence and there’s something there that just cannot be translated into TV, sorry even news, and stuff like this. But it’s something about physically being in that space,” said Nelson.

People will fill the pews once again Friday for St. John’s annual Christmas Eve concert. From the screen to the pew both churches are ready to celebrate as one.

“There’s something that happens when we come together, that you can’t get virtually,” said Miller.

St. John’s concert will be held at 10:30 p.m. shortly after the Christmas Eve service will follow. If you’re still more comfortable staying home you can watch the service online. Elim will also offer a virtual service this Sunday.

And this year the dollars given at St. John’s concert will go to the Richmond County Child Enrichment Center.

MORE: | Gifts for needy children stolen from Atlanta warehouse

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles
2 Georgia men killed in 4-vehicle Lincoln County collision
Shooting
Juvenile arrested in Champagne Avenue fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Brandon Keathley
I-TEAM: An update on deputy’s aggravated assault case
The Marquez family of Fort Stewart.
Ga. couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for holidays
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Steps urged to prevent traffic deaths like 3-year-old’s

Latest News

Family of previous patient donates hundreds of Christmas gifts to local hospital
Family of previous patient donates hundreds of gifts to local hospital
Children's Hospital of Georgia toy donation
Children's Hospital of Georgia: Parents donate hundreds of toys in honor of son
Grovetown woman searches for lost dog
Grovetown woman searches for lost dog: ‘I’ve lost part of my heart’
Grovetown missing dog
'I've lost part of my heart': Grovetown woman searches for lost dog