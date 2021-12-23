Local churches prepare for Christmas Eve celebrations

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the busiest day of the year Friday for our local churches and many of them are getting to hold services they had to call off last year.

At Evans Towne Center Park one church is already getting celebrations started. Last year outdoor celebrations were really the safest option and the only option for some but this year many churches are returning to inside the sanctuary.

They’re tuning the strings and warming their voices because the doors of the church are open again.

“You kind of have these big celebration parts of the year. And Christmas Eve is definitely one of those,” said Matthew Nelson, Senior Pastor, St. John’s UMC.

Last year a winter surge of the pandemic challenged the way churches worshiped and celebrated the days that matter most. So St. John’s took things to the parking lot.

“So we had different people set up caroling and Christmas songs and giving out gifts and other fun things,” said Nelson.

Others only gathered through a screen.

“We discovered during the pandemic when we we’re really 100 percent virtual that is a tremendous tool for getting the gospel out. But it cannot replace, ever gathering together with our brothers and our sisters,” said Dr. George C. Miller III, Senior Pastor at Elim Baptist Church.

Elim Baptist Church went 100 percent virtual in March of 2020. Pastor Miller says they didn’t understand what they lost until that Easter.

“And that’s when you really felt it – not being able to gather,” he said.

“And you can feel that presence and there’s something there that just cannot be translated into TV, sorry even news, and stuff like this. But it’s something about physically being in that space,” said Nelson.

People will fill the pews once again Friday for St. John’s annual Christmas Eve concert. From the screen to the pew both churches are ready to celebrate as one.

“There’s something that happens when we come together, that you can’t get virtually,” said Miller.

St. John’s concert will be held at 10:30 p.m. shortly after the Christmas Eve service will follow. If you’re still more comfortable staying home you can watch the service online. Elim will also offer a virtual service this Sunday.

And this year the dollars given at St. John’s concert will go to the Richmond County Child Enrichment Center.

