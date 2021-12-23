Advertisement

Local assisted living facility spreading holiday cheer

By Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:13 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - You may have seen these friendly faces on the side of the road in Evans spreading holiday cheer to drivers!

Residents and staff at Marshall Pines Assisted Living and Memory Care took to the streets at the intersection of Evans Town Center Road and Belair Road dressed up in their best Christmas attire waving at everyone who passed by. They say making someone smile is what it’s all about.

MORE: | Downtown Augusta holding Christmas Decoration Crawl

“The last year and half has been so rot with sadness and stress and strife so we just thought we would take the opportunity to spread a little love and if we can make someone smile for that one minute we’re waving at them then it’s all worth it,” said Kellie Pugh, Administrator at Marshall Pines Assisted Living and Memory Care.

She says they will make this an annual tradition every Christmas and hope to get more residents out next year!

MORE: | Holiday toy safety: Tips to keep your children safe

