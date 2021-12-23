Grovetown woman searches for lost dog: ‘I’ve lost part of my heart’

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One woman in Grovetown is searching day and night for her lost companion. To make matters worse she says she’s getting scammed along the way.

The pain of loss Marie Andrews deals with is nonstop.

“Right now I feel like I’ve lost part of my heart,” said Andrews. “He’s seeing me more now probably than he did when he was home.”

She comes to the same spot to visit her husband every day. It is also where she last saw her dog, Reeta.

“She’s been there for me and, I mean, love her to pieces, I, this is why I can’t, I don’t think I know what I would do if I knew she wasn’t coming back,” she said.

She just wants to know – where is she? She hops in her car two or three times a day to spend hours looking for an answer. Earlier this week she thought she got one.

“He said I have your dog,” said Andrews.

But she got another text – pay $35 with CashApp first.

“He said that’s the only way we’ll give you the dog,” she said.

She paid but she says he then asked for more.

“I said, I did what you asked of me, now you do what I ask of you, and he wouldn’t do it, and that’s when we knew it was a scam,” said Andrews.

After everything she’s been through her heart is hurting.

“It’s breaking every day that she doesn’t come home and it broke worse when the guy tried to scam me and I fell for it,” she said.

But through all this heartache she’ll keep going. And she won’t stop until Reeta is found.

“All I want is to know that she’s okay,” said Andrews.

Marie says she last saw her dog near Wrightsboro Road close to Steed’s Dairy Farm. If you see her you’re asked to call 706-836-5046. There is a $1,000 reward on the table.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.