Advertisement

Grovetown woman searches for lost dog: ‘I’ve lost part of my heart’

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One woman in Grovetown is searching day and night for her lost companion. To make matters worse she says she’s getting scammed along the way.

The pain of loss Marie Andrews deals with is nonstop.

“Right now I feel like I’ve lost part of my heart,” said Andrews. “He’s seeing me more now probably than he did when he was home.”

She comes to the same spot to visit her husband every day. It is also where she last saw her dog, Reeta.

“She’s been there for me and, I mean, love her to pieces, I, this is why I can’t, I don’t think I know what I would do if I knew she wasn’t coming back,” she said.

She just wants to know – where is she? She hops in her car two or three times a day to spend hours looking for an answer. Earlier this week she thought she got one.

MORE: | Therapy dogs return to Augusta airport to ease fliers’ stress

“He said I have your dog,” said Andrews.

But she got another text – pay $35 with CashApp first.

“He said that’s the only way we’ll give you the dog,” she said.

She paid but she says he then asked for more.

“I said, I did what you asked of me, now you do what I ask of you, and he wouldn’t do it, and that’s when we knew it was a scam,” said Andrews.

After everything she’s been through her heart is hurting.

“It’s breaking every day that she doesn’t come home and it broke worse when the guy tried to scam me and I fell for it,” she said.

MORE: | Woman sues after lost dog found, adopted out to new family

But through all this heartache she’ll keep going. And she won’t stop until Reeta is found.

“All I want is to know that she’s okay,” said Andrews.

Marie says she last saw her dog near Wrightsboro Road close to Steed’s Dairy Farm. If you see her you’re asked to call 706-836-5046. There is a $1,000 reward on the table.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles
2 Georgia men killed in 4-vehicle Lincoln County collision
Shooting
Juvenile arrested in Champagne Avenue fatal shooting of 17-year-old
Brandon Keathley
I-TEAM: An update on deputy’s aggravated assault case
The Marquez family of Fort Stewart.
Ga. couple welcomes quadruplets just in time for holidays
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Steps urged to prevent traffic deaths like 3-year-old’s

Latest News

Family of previous patient donates hundreds of Christmas gifts to local hospital
Family of previous patient donates hundreds of gifts to local hospital
Children's Hospital of Georgia toy donation
Children's Hospital of Georgia: Parents donate hundreds of toys in honor of son
Local churches prepare for Christmas Eve celebrations
Local churches prepare for Christmas Eve celebrations
Grovetown missing dog
'I've lost part of my heart': Grovetown woman searches for lost dog