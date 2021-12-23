Advertisement

Holiday Toy Safety: Tips to keep your children safe

(WKYT)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:44 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - State health officials are encouraging parents to carefully decide what toys your child receives this Christmas.

More than 2,000 toy-related injuries were treated at emergency rooms across the United States back in 2018, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission Report.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is offering up safety tips to keep your children safe.

First off, supervision is essential. Provide safe, hazard-free play environments both indoors and outdoors. Since toys get used and abused, check for safety and durability.

Parents should always pay close attention to the age recommendations on toys and choose one based on age, interest, and skill level.

It’s also important to be aware of other safety labels.

Toys made of fabric should be labeled as flame resistant or flame retardant, and stuffed toys should be washable.

