Georgia sees sudden spike in new COVID cases as omicron spreads

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Georgia saw a 2,000-person increase in new COVID cases in one day as ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus gains spreads throughout the two-state region and the rest of the country.

The Peach State reported 5,700 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, which was 2,000 more than Tuesday’s report and the most the state has seen since Sept. 21.

Right now, Georgia hospitals are at 85.5% capacity and ICU’s are at 82.1% capacity.

“This is not getting better and these variants are going to continue to pop up if more people are not vaccinated,” said Anna Adams, senior vice president of external affairs for the Georgia Hospital Association.

Adams says those numbers don’t paint the whole picture of the strain on the hospital staffs. “Looking at capacity numbers alone doesn’t tell the full story of how serious this variant is even at this point,” Adams said. “These COVID patients are much more critical than a standard inpatients and they require a higher level of staff.”

Adams said staff are stretched thin as more healthcare professionals get sick.

“One of our members indicated to me today that 30% of their nursing staff have come down with COVID-19 because they’ve been re-infected by the number of patients that have come down with COVID,” Adams said.

Testing has also increased in the state of Georgia and across the U.S.

Many people are concerned about the omicron variant and want to make sure they are negative before spending time with their family and friends during the holidays.

If you’re going to get tested as a public testing site in the region, Thursday is your last chance before Christmas.

The East Central Public Health District has announced the holiday schedule for its COVID-19 testing program.

People can register for testing at the websites listed below or call 706-721-5800 for additional information.

Richmond County Health Department, 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta: Monday, Wednesday and Friday except Dec. 24 and Jan 3, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at ecphd.com/covidtesting

Augusta University Medical Center, 524 15th St., Augusta: Monday through Saturday except Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting

Emanuel County Medical Center, 117 Kite Road, Swainsboro: Monday, Wednesday and Friday except Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA014

Screven County Health Department, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA033

Since Thanksgiving, MedNow in Augusta has seen an increase in people coming in to get swabbed. And in Atlanta, there are long lines of cars and people waiting to get tested.

Home rapid-testing kits that are available at many drugstores may be another option, as supplies last. Be aware that CVS and Walgreens are limiting how many you can buy .

At-home COVID-19 antigen tests like Abbott’s BinaxNOW and Quidel’s QuickVue cost about $25 for two tests, can be found online and at pharmacies, and give users results in a matter of minutes.

“They allow someone to test and see if someone has COVID right then and there,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control.

“These are not as accurate as those PCRs where you go to the lab and it takes a couple days. But they are still quite accurate. Especially if people have symptoms and test positive,” Traxler said.

Gov. Brian Kemp said he’s been watching numbers closely and has been seeing hospitalization numbers rise. He says he’s been in contact with at least one Atlanta-area hospital CEO about the omicron variant and has concerns.

“I am hoping this variant isn’t, although it’s spreading very quickly, which is worrisome because a lot of people are catching it very fast, and it doesn’t seem to be as potent as the delta variant. That’s just early indicators. We are watching this 24/7,” Kemp said.

Kemp says he does not plan to instate any mask mandates at this point.

That’s not the case with some mayors in the Peach State. Atlanta reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, followed by Savannah on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said his decision to reinstate the mask mandate was made based on advice from health experts.

Because of the milder reputation of omicron and the expertise the medical community has gained in treating coronavirus, Augusta medical experts aren’t anticipating an increase in hospitalizations like we saw with the delta variant — but they do anticipate an increase in cases.

Staying safe

Regardless of the variant, protection measures for COVID-19 are the same. To help prevent transmission and to reduce your risk of exposure, the agency recommends:

Getting a COVID vaccination and booster dose.

For young children who aren’t yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, reduce the risk of exposure by making sure the people around them are vaccinated.

Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings.

Physically distance, about 6 feet, around people outside of your own household.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces and remember that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, don’t host or attend a gathering.

Follow CDC recommendations for holiday travel.

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The advice is in line with what local health experts recommend.

“Obviously, this pandemic has been tricky, and the good news is we’ve become very adept at dealing with it,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer of AU Health System.

If you’re traveling, they recommend wearing your mask, social distancing when you can and even buying an at-home COVID test to make sure right before you see your loved ones.

“Reasonable precautions to keep people safe is what I would recommend,” Coule said. “It wouldn’t be the holidays if you couldn’t visit family.”

