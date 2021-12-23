Advertisement

Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles

Crews worked a double fatal vehicle accident, involving a single vehicle in the 2600 BLK of Rifle Range Road near Hamlin Road.
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a fatal collision involving four vehicles Wednesday night at 4608 Augusta Highway.

According to Lincoln County dispatch the call came in at 6:42 p.m.

There was both a vehicle fire and a victim entrapped inside of their vehicle.

News 12 crew is on the scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

