Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a fatal collision involving four vehicles Wednesday night at 4608 Augusta Highway.

According to Lincoln County dispatch the call came in at 6:42 p.m.

There was both a vehicle fire and a victim entrapped inside of their vehicle.

News 12 crew is on the scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.

