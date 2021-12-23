Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Crews responded to a fatal collision involving four vehicles Wednesday night at 4608 Augusta Highway.
According to Lincoln County dispatch the call came in at 6:42 p.m.
There was both a vehicle fire and a victim entrapped inside of their vehicle.
News 12 crew is on the scene. We will continue to provide updates as we learn more information.
