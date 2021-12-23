Advertisement

Despite pandemic Georgia sees lowest unemployment rate in history

By Maria Sellers
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Despite the pandemic Georgia’s unemployment rate is the lowest it has ever been in recorded history. Not only that but labor officials say more people are employed now than even before the pandemic.

The state labor commissioner says this trend in low unemployment is due to more people leaving the workforce altogether and also more jobs being available than ever before. The number of jobs open in Georgia right now, is more than the number of people to fill them. The labor commissioner says they need more people looking for jobs because it’s having an impact on small businesses.

One local restaurant owner we spoke to says they are almost back to being fully staffed after the pandemic, but they still have some open positions. And it’s something many restaurants are battling.

“Everybody else needs the same thing, every other restaurant that I’ve seen have a help wanted sign out, so everybody is vying for the same pool of people,” said Peter Garland, Owner of Ruth’s Family Restaurant.

Garland says he is still looking for three employees – a cook, server, and a dishwasher to fill positions that have been vacant for nearly two years. The state commissioner says this lack of people working is impacting small businesses throughout the state.

