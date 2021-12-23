Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and calm winds overnight allowed temperatures to drop below freezing into the upper 20s and low 30s for many locations around the CSRA this morning. This afternoon is looking sunny and fairly seasonal with afternoon highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable during the day as high pressure centers over the region.

Tomorrow morning will be chilly once again with lows near 30. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Looking warm for Christmas Day with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. It is looking breezy Saturday with southwest winds between 12-18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph will be possible as well. Lake Wind Advisories may be issued.

The CSRA will see a warming trend heading into the Christmas Holiday. (WRDW)

Looking to stay mostly dry and warmer than average Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Staying warm into early next week with highs in the mid to low 70s Monday through Wednesday next week.

