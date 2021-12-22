What 2-state travelers can expect this holiday weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga., (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia and South Carolina residents who had to cancel getaways and get-togethers last year because of the pandemic are making up for lost time this holiday season.

Georgia predictions show a strong rebound in travelers compared to the 2020 year-end holiday period. More than 3.4 million are forecast to travel between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2. Although that’s 3.8 percent fewer travelers than the record high set back in 2019, it’s still 34% more than last year.

Nationally, more than 109 million people — an almost 34% increase from 2020 — will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, according to projections from AAA.

Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million Americans planning to drive to their destinations, despite gasoline costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. Airlines will see a 184% increase from last year. More than 6 million people are expected to fly, while 3 million are booking buses, trains and cruises.

On the road

With nearly 666,171 more Georgians on the road compared to last year, AAA believes drivers in major metro areas could see more than double the delays versus typical drive times.

Here’s a look at INRIX predictions for the best and worst times to travel:

Dec. 23: Noon to 6 p.m. (worst), after 7 p.m. (best)

Dec. 24: 2–6 p.m. (worst), before 1 p.m. (best)

Dec. 25: Minimal congestion expected,

Dec. 26: 1-7 p.m. (worst), before noon (best)

Dec. 27: 5-6 p.m. (worst) before 1 p.m. (best)

Dec. 28: 1-7 p.m. (worst), before noon (best)

Dec. 29: 1-7 p.m. (worst), before 11 a.m. (best)

Dec. 30: 1-7 p.m. (worst), before noon (best)

Dec. 31 2-4 p.m. (worst), before 1 p.m. and after 5 p.m. (best)

Jan. 1: Minimal congestion expected

Jan. 2: 2-6 p.m. (worst), before 1 p.m. (best)

The 100 million Americans planning to drive over the holidays need to be prepared for slowdowns and breakdowns. AAA expects to respond to as many as 1.3 million calls for help.

Burke County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Randall Norman says if you plan to travel this holiday season, it’s not a bad idea to get your car inspected beforehand.

“I recommend getting your car checked out by a local mechanic to ensure your vehicle is up to part and up to date for the roadways,” said Norman. “If you had bald tires, if you have issues with your brakes, if you have issues with your steering system, combined can contribute to an accident.”

He says if you’re going to be on the road, drive safe and don’t rush.

“We already know there’s traffic out there, so we know it’s going to be heavy delays,” he said. “If you are getting behind a vehicle, we’re asking you don’t drink and drive, make sure you’re not driving distracted, and make sure everyone inside the car you are driving that they are safe.”

In the air

The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2 million people at airports nationwide for the fifth day in a row.

The TSA anticipates 30 million people will travel by air through Jan. 3.

Airlines will see a 184% increase in travelers from last year.

More than 3.7 million travelers are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport through Jan. 4, officials say.

And many of those fliers are bound to be headed to or from Augusta, since Atlanta is the main hub of Delta Airlines, Augusta Regional Airport’s primary carrier.

Others may drive to Atlanta to fly out of there. If you’re planning to be one of those people, arrive inside the Airport two hours before domestic departure flight times, three hours for international flights and follow airport and airline social media accounts for timely updates. Passengers can also check the airport’s website for the most up-to-date parking information and wait times.

Many flights from Augusta’s other carrier, American Airlines, pass through Charlotte-Douglas International Airport, where American has a hub. That airport is also bracing for it’s busiest two weeks of the past year.

Higher prices

Recent analysis of AAA’s flight booking data revealed that ticket prices for Christmas week are up 5% from last year, with the average lowest round-trip fare of $154 for major U.S. destinations. For those flying around New Year’s, prices are up considerably more – 27% with the average lowest fare at $182.

Mid-range hotel rates have increased 36% for AAA Approved hotels for Christmas travel, with an average nightly rate of $320. For New Year’s Eve, the average nightly rate is $267.

The average car rental rate has increased 20% for Christmas travel, with the average lowest daily rate of $130. It has increased 65% for New Year’s, for an average lowest daily rate of $103.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.