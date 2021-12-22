Advertisement

Well-preserved baby dinosaur skeleton found in fossilized egg

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.
The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A perfectly preserved baby dinosaur has been discovered curled up inside its egg.

The 70-million-year-old fossil preserved the embryonic skeleton of a bird-like dinosaur.

It’s been nicknamed “Baby Yingliang” after the name of the Chinese museum that houses the fossil.

A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've...
A fossilized egg contained a very rare find. This illustration shows what the dinosaur would've looked like in the egg.(Source: Darla Zelensky/CNN)

Experts said baby dinosaur bones are small, fragile and are only very rarely preserved as fossils. That makes it a very lucky find.

The egg is around 7 inches long. The dinosaur was estimated to be 11 inches long from head to tail.

The researchers believe as an adult, had it lived, it would have been about 2 to 3 meters long.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
Toddler’s crash death preventable, GSP says; driver cited in past
Georgia State Patrol
3-year-old dies in fiery crash south of Waynesboro
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Crews responded to a structure fire call at an abandoned home in Graniteville Tuesday morning.
No one hurt after after crews fight fires in Aiken County, Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff blames jail contraband on ‘bad batch’ of new officers

Latest News

Emergency tornado siren test will run in three Edgefield County towns
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family holds toy drive on anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance
LIVE: Verdict in Kim Potter trial