Volunteer firefighter saves woman from burning vehicle on the Truman Parkway

By WTOC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A dramatic fire rescue caught on camera.

A Chatham Fire volunteer firefighter was on his way to work when he saw a car on fire on the side of Truman Parkway. He noticed a woman trapped inside.

He quickly broke the back window using a wrench. The woman managed to crawl out to safety.

“Just not something you expect to roll up on, especially to have somebody inside. I’ve pulled up on vehicle fires before. that’s the first time somebody was inside and I had to act. And not having an extinguisher or anything like that, the only choice was to get her out,” Luke Culleny said.

Culleny is a volunteer firefighter and keeps his equipment in his car with him.

The woman was not injured. As a Christmas gift, Culleny gave her a window-breaker.

