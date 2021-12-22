Advertisement

Staiti, No. 13 Georgia women coast in final tuneup for SEC

Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.,...
Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga., on Thurs., January 28, 2021. (Photo by Chamberlain Smith)(Chamberlain Smith | Chamberlain Smith / Georgia Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Jenna Staiti scored 17 points on 8-of-9 shooting and No. 13 Georgia rolled past South Alabama 89-50.

Staiti had 13 points and her only miss in the first half when the Bulldogs made 20 of 30 shots and opened a 47-26 lead. Malury Bates had 10 of her 12 points in the first half for Georgia, which takes a four-game winning streak into the Christmas break and its next game against No. 21 LSU on Dec. 30. Freshman Jillian Hollingshead also had 12 points. Hollingshead was 4 for 4 from the field and the foul line, Bates was 6-of-7 shooting.

Mahogany Vaught led the Jaguars with 11 points.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Georgia State Patrol
3-year-old dies in fiery crash south of Waynesboro
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

Aliyah Boston scored 29 points in South Carolina's win over NC A&T on Monday
Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally past No. 2 Stanford 65-61
FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
APNewsBreak: MLB payrolls drop 4%, back to 2015 level
No. 17 Georgia Tech women use big 3rd quarter to beat BU
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Oquendo scores 17 of his 21 in 2nd half, Georgia beats WCU