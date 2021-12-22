Advertisement

Shooting leaves 1 person dead on Champagne Avenue in Augusta

Shooting
Shooting(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting Wednesday claimed the life of one person in Augusta.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified just before 11:35 a.m. of the shooting in the 1700 block of Champagne Avenue, the address of the Falcon Crest Apartments.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim who had been shot at least one time.

That victim has been pronounced deceased on the scene at 12:20 p.m. by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, according to deputies.

Deputies had no information about suspects and little other information to share, saying the investigation was in its early stages.

The apartment complex is off Wrightsboro Road near Forest Hills Golf Course and east of Augusta Mall.

MORE | Crews battle structure fire in Beech Island

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
Toddler’s crash death preventable, GSP says; driver cited in past
Georgia State Patrol
3-year-old dies in fiery crash south of Waynesboro
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff blames jail contraband on ‘bad batch’ of new officers
Crews responded to a structure fire call at an abandoned home in Graniteville Tuesday morning.
No one hurt after after crews fight fires in Aiken County, Augusta

Latest News

This was the scene on Edisto Avenue in Beech Island after a fire broke out on Dec. 22, 2021.
Crews battle flames at home in Beech Island
Interstate 20 near Grovetown (file photo)
What 2-state travelers can expect this holiday weekend
COVID tests recommended before holiday travel.
Local clinics, drugstores ready as demand rises for COVID tests
Health experts are keeping an eye on the omicron variant.
Omicron in the 2-state: ‘We are watching this 24/7,′ Kemp says