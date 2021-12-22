Shooting leaves 1 person dead on Champagne Avenue in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting Wednesday claimed the life of one person in Augusta.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were notified just before 11:35 a.m. of the shooting in the 1700 block of Champagne Avenue, the address of the Falcon Crest Apartments.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim who had been shot at least one time.

That victim has been pronounced deceased on the scene at 12:20 p.m. by the Richmond County Coroner’s Office, according to deputies.

Deputies had no information about suspects and little other information to share, saying the investigation was in its early stages.

The apartment complex is off Wrightsboro Road near Forest Hills Golf Course and east of Augusta Mall.

