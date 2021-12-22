Advertisement

S.C. extends cash value benefit boost for WIC families

By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:25 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The South Carolina health agency announced an extension on the increase of benefits for fruits and vegetables for participants of the state’s Women, Infant and Children Nutrition Program.

The Department of Health and Environmental Control says a temporary cash value benefit increase for WIC recipients has been extended until March 31.

The increased benefits are credited with improving the dietary quality of WIC participants and reducing the prevalence of childhood obesity.

The benefit for fruit and vegetable purchases will remain at the following amounts for qualifying families:

  • $24 for children
  • $43 for pregnant and postpartum women
  • $47 for fully and partially breastfeeding women

In South Carolina, WIC families can shop for nutritious foods at more than 600 authorized WIC retailers statewide.

The program serves eligible women, infants, and children up to age five, and WIC provides quality nutrition education, breastfeeding promotion and support, nutritious foods, and referrals to other health care services.

