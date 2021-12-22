Advertisement

Man runs 100 miles backwards in less than 48 hours for Boys & Girls Club

By Kassie Simmons
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:19 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Whether you donate a bike or ring a bell at the red kettle, plenty of people give back this time of year. Instead of paying it forward, one man goes backward with his charity.

Tracy McCullen ran 100 miles backwards within 48 hours for the Community Boys and Girls Club of Wilmington. McCullen started running on Monday and he didn’t stop until 5 a.m. Tuesday morning. He only allowed himself a 30-minute nap before he was up and running again.

This is the second year McCullen achieved his goal to run the 100 miles. Last year, he did it over a matter of four days rather than two. Each time, though, he’s done it to raise awareness and money for the Boys & Girls Club. The money raised will go towards building what he calls a Track of Optimism and Field of Dreams.

“The space is so magical for the kids,” said McCullen. “It’s a place where kids will be inspired to dream the impossible, working on aligning their passions with a profession and working on their higher purpose in life.”

It’s an accomplishment not many can claim. After taking only a 30-minute break to nap, McCullen said he was tired, but it could have been worse. After all, it only rained 30 of the 48 hours he was out there.

On the final lap, Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo joined McCullen. He later described how proud he was of McCullen, joking that after only one lap he was already tired.

While McCullen’s run might be over, the effort certainly isn’t. At last check, he had raised $67,122 of his $100,000 goal. Things are moving ahead on the project McCullen hopes to fund. Construction is expected to begin in late 2022 or early 2023 with its doors opening in 2025.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting
Juvenile arrested in Champagne Avenue shooting killing 17-year-old
Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles
2 Georgia men killed in 4 vehicle Lincoln County collision
Brandon Keathley
I-TEAM: An update on deputy’s aggravated assault case
Burke County Sheriff's Office
Steps urged to prevent traffic deaths like 3-year-old’s
Georgia State Patrol
Toddler’s crash death preventable, GSP says; driver cited in past

Latest News

Sobriety coaches share advice for those struggling this holiday season
alcohol generic
Sobriety coaches share advice for those struggling this holiday season
Fatal collision in Lincoln County involving 4 vehicles
2 Georgia men killed in 4 vehicle Lincoln County collision
Holiday Toy Safety: Tips to keep your children safe
(Source: Pablo)
Despite pandemic Georgia sees lowest unemployment rate in history