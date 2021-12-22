Advertisement

Local family honors mother’s memory with large toy collection donation

By Will Volk
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes a gift is more than something under the tree. For Richard Wilcox and his daughter, it’s a thoughtful memory. Richard lost his mother this year. One thing she loved was toys. And she had lots of them. Now we’re looking at how this south Augusta family is using her toys to honor her memory.

“There’s over 65 gifts, probably about 70 gifts,” said Wilcox.

But where did Wilcox get all of them?

“She never really had toys as a little girl,” said Diamond Wimberly, Wilcox’s 13-year-old 7th grade granddaughter at Murphy Middle School.

MORE: | 50 local kids now have Christmas gifts, thanks to ‘Day with a Deputy’

Diamond is talking about her grandma Marietta who loved collecting dolls. She had dozens still in the original packaging. Earlier this year her family lost her.

“Man she would be smiling, I know she’s smiling right now from heaven. But, she would be...she would be proud,” said Wilcox.

Proud because of what they’re about to do.

Wilcox thinks he could’ve sold his mom’s collection for thousands of dollars. But instead, he’s giving it away.

MORE: | Holiday roundup: Giveaways, help clear the shelter and meet Santa

“I know my momma, she’d be happy, she’s happy now, she is here, she’s smiling down,” he said.

Why? They could’ve put a hefty price tag on these dolls but instead, they wanted to give children a feeling that is priceless.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme
Georgia State Patrol
3-year-old dies in fiery crash south of Waynesboro

Latest News

Brandon Keathley
I-TEAM Update: Attorney General receives reassignment request
Hemp farm
South Carolina hemp farming permit applications open Jan. 1
Augusta Salvation Army
Salvation Army in need of donations, volunteers as $50k short of year-end goal
BRANDON KEATHLEY
I-TEAM Update: Attorney General receives reassignment request