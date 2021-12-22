Local family honors mother’s memory with large toy collection donation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Sometimes a gift is more than something under the tree. For Richard Wilcox and his daughter, it’s a thoughtful memory. Richard lost his mother this year. One thing she loved was toys. And she had lots of them. Now we’re looking at how this south Augusta family is using her toys to honor her memory.

“There’s over 65 gifts, probably about 70 gifts,” said Wilcox.

But where did Wilcox get all of them?

“She never really had toys as a little girl,” said Diamond Wimberly, Wilcox’s 13-year-old 7th grade granddaughter at Murphy Middle School.

Diamond is talking about her grandma Marietta who loved collecting dolls. She had dozens still in the original packaging. Earlier this year her family lost her.

“Man she would be smiling, I know she’s smiling right now from heaven. But, she would be...she would be proud,” said Wilcox.

Proud because of what they’re about to do.

Wilcox thinks he could’ve sold his mom’s collection for thousands of dollars. But instead, he’s giving it away.

“I know my momma, she’d be happy, she’s happy now, she is here, she’s smiling down,” he said.

Why? They could’ve put a hefty price tag on these dolls but instead, they wanted to give children a feeling that is priceless.

