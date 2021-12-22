Advertisement

I-TEAM Update: Attorney General receives reassignment request

By Meredith Anderson
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:14 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An exclusive update from the I-TEAM about a Richmond County Deputy accused of hitting a fellow deputy in the head with a flashlight.

A year ago this month Brandon Keathley was booked into jail after a grand jury indicted him on aggravated assault charges.

Deputy Nick Nunes had to have staples in his head.

When Jared Williams took over as district attorney he told the I-TEAM he would declare this as a conflict because he worked for the law firm representing Keathley so the case would be reassigned to another district attorney elsewhere in the state.

The State Attorney General’s office confirms it received that request this month one year after he told the I-TEAM he would send it. We’re told it is being reviewed.

