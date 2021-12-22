Advertisement

Georgia Gov. Kemp backs Juneteenth as official state holiday

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) - Gov. Brian Kemp is supporting a plan to add Juneteenth as a mandatory 13th holiday for Georgia state employees.

Lawmakers are likely to consider it after they convene in January.

President Joe Biden signed a law earlier this year making Juneteenth a federal holiday.

The holiday marks when some enslaved Black people in Texas became among the last in Confederacy to learn they were free.

POLITICS | Stacey Abrams details why she wants to run for governor

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
Toddler’s crash death preventable, GSP says; driver cited in past
Georgia State Patrol
3-year-old dies in fiery crash south of Waynesboro
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff blames jail contraband on ‘bad batch’ of new officers
Crews responded to a structure fire call at an abandoned home in Graniteville Tuesday morning.
No one hurt after after crews fight fires in Aiken County, Augusta

Latest News

According to the White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki, President Biden was with a staff member...
President Biden in close contact with staffer who tested positive for COVID-19, officials say
Stacey Abrams – Candidate for governor of Georgia
Stacey Abrams details why she wants to run for governor
FILE - In this Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, file photo, Stacey Abrams speaks to Biden supporters as...
Abrams seeks national voting rights action before 2022 race
SC Attorney General files appeal on OSHA vaccine mandate ruling with Supreme Court