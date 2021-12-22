Ga., S.C. experts stress COVID precautions for Christmas

AUGUSTA, Ga. - As the ultra-contagious omicron variant of coronavirus gains spreads throughout the two-state region and elsewhere, Georgia and South Carolina health officials urge residents to carefully follow COVID-19 prevention measures during holiday celebrations.

COVID case numbers are increasing daily, and the omicron variant is spreading faster than any previous variant, the Georgia Department of Public Health noted Wednesday. The agency expects the variant to account for about 73% of new COVID cases, once the data gets in.

Amid the concern, Atlanta reinstated its indoor mask mandate on Tuesday, followed by Savannah on Wednesday. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said his decision to reinstate the mask mandate was made based on advice from health experts.

Regardless of the variant, protection measures for COVID-19 are the same. To help prevent transmission and to reduce your risk of exposure, the agency recommends:

Getting a COVID vaccination and booster dose.

For young children who aren’t yet eligible for the COVID vaccine, reduce the risk of exposure by making sure the people around them are vaccinated.

Wear well-fitting masks over your nose and mouth in public indoor settings.

Physically distance, about 6 feet, around people outside of your own household.

Avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces and remember that outdoor activities are safer than indoor activities.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water. Use hand sanitizer if soap and water aren’t available.

If you are sick or have symptoms of COVID-19, don’t host or attend a gathering.

Follow CDC recommendations for holiday travel.

Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19 or have a close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The advice is in line with what local health experts recommend. But they say you don’t have to give up celebrating Christmas.

“Obviously, this pandemic has been tricky, and the good news is we’ve become very adept at dealing with it,” said Dr. Phillip Coule, vice president and chief medical officer of AU Health System.

If you’re traveling, they recommend wearing your mask, social distancing when you can and even buying an at-home COVID test to make sure right before you see your loved ones.

“Reasonable precautions to keep people safe is what I would recommend,” Coule said. “It wouldn’t be the holidays if you couldn’t visit family.”

Because of the milder reputation of omicron and the expertise the medical community has gained in treating coronavirus, Augusta medical experts aren’t anticipating an increase in hospitalizations like we saw with the delta variant — but they do anticipate an increase in cases.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.