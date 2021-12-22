Advertisement

Ga. health officials announce COVID testing schedule

By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 11:52 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The East Central Public Health District has announced the holiday schedule for its COVID-19 testing program.

People can register for testing at the websites listed below or call 706-721-5800 for additional information.

  • Richmond County Health Department, 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta: Monday, Wednesday and Friday except Dec. 24 and Jan 3, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at ecphd.com/covidtesting.
  • Augusta University Medical Center, 524 15th St., Augusta: Monday through Saturday except Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting.
  • Emanuel County Medical Center, 117 Kite Road, Swainsboro: Monday, Wednesday and Friday except Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA014
  • Screven County Medical Center, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA033.
MORE | CVS, Walgreens to limit how many at-home COVID tests you can buy

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Georgia State Patrol
Toddler’s crash death preventable, GSP says; driver cited in past
Georgia State Patrol
3-year-old dies in fiery crash south of Waynesboro
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Sheriff blames jail contraband on ‘bad batch’ of new officers
Crews responded to a structure fire call at an abandoned home in Graniteville Tuesday morning.
No one hurt after after crews fight fires in Aiken County, Augusta

Latest News

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp
Georgia Gov. Kemp backs Juneteenth as official state holiday
Corporate stores have posted notices on Facebook or on their websites about how they are...
South Carolina extends boost in benefits for WIC families
The omicron variant may be gaining ground with cases across the country, but after two years of...
COVID updates: Ga., S.C. experts stress Christmas precautions
Emergency tornado siren test will run in three Edgefield County towns