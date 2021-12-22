Ga. health officials announce COVID testing schedule

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The East Central Public Health District has announced the holiday schedule for its COVID-19 testing program.

People can register for testing at the websites listed below or call 706-721-5800 for additional information.

Richmond County Health Department, 1916 North Leg Road, Augusta: Monday, Wednesday and Friday except Dec. 24 and Jan 3, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Register at ecphd.com/covidtesting

Augusta University Medical Center, 524 15th St., Augusta: Monday through Saturday except Dec. 24, Dec. 25 and Jan. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register at https://ecphd.com/aumc-covidtesting

Emanuel County Medical Center, 117 Kite Road, Swainsboro: Monday, Wednesday and Friday except Dec. 24, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA014

Screven County Medical Center, 416 Pine St., Sylvania: Tuesdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Register at https://honumg.info/LTSGA033

