Downtown Augusta holding 3rd annual Christmas Decoration Crawl

By Staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:59 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Parents do you need something family friendly to keep the kids busy over winter break? Downtown Augusta has a downtown decoration crawl.

From now until New Year’s Day you can print out an interactive map and walk down Broad and check out the different Christmas displays. Then you can vote on your favorite. This is the third year this event has been held and downtown businesses say they go all in.

“Anything Christmas, we want to be part of. It’s never too much glitter. It’s never too much shine. So if it’s about making things prettier than we’re all about it,” said Brent Slagle, Flowers on Broad owner.

And it’s not only a fun event Brent says it translates to good business sense too. He says they’ve seen a 30 to 40 percent increase in foot traffic after dark during all of this.

If you want to print off the map or vote for your favorites, visit https://www.visitaugusta.com/spiritsbright/.

