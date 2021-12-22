Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We saw temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s for the start of our Wednesday morning with a few areas if patchy fog. High pressure will be building in behind the system that brought us rainfall yesterday. As a result, we will see mostly clear skies by daybreak with sunshine expected most of your Wednesday afternoon. Highs will be seasonal in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will be steady out of the northwest between 5-10 mph.

Sunny and seasonal tomorrow with a cold start expected tomorrow morning. Overnight lows will dip down into the mid to upper 20s and low 30s by daybreak Thursday with afternoon highs near 60. Winds will be light and variable during the day as high pressure centers over the region.

Friday morning will be chilly once again with lows near 30. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the south-southwest between 5-10 mph.

High temperatures will be above average this weekend with a very spring-like Christmas holiday in store. (WRDW)

Looking warm for Christmas Day with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. It is looking breezy Saturday with southwest winds between 15-20 mph, gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Lake Wind Advisories may be issued.

Looking to stay mostly dry and warmer than average Sunday with highs in the low 70s. Keep it here for updates.

