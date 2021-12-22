Advertisement

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert WRDW/WAGT Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Sunshine returns the next few days. Christmas Day looking warm and breezy.
By Riley Hale
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Clear skies and chilly temperatures this evening into tonight. Temperatures will drop below freezing into the upper 20s and low 30s by early Thursday. Winds will be light out of the north.

Sunny and seasonal tomorrow with a cold start expected tomorrow morning. Afternoon highs Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Winds will be light and variable during the day as high pressure centers over the region.

Friday morning will be chilly once again with lows near 30. Afternoon highs will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 60s. Mostly sunny during the day. Winds will be out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

Looking warm for Christmas Day with highs in the low 70s and partly cloudy skies. It is looking breezy Saturday with southwest winds between 12-18 mph, gusts up to 30 mph are possible. Lake Wind Advisories may be issued.

Looking to stay mostly dry and warmer than average Sunday with highs in the low to mid 70s. Staying warm into early next week with highs in the mid to low 70s Monday through Wednesday next week.

