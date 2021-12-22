Crews battle flames at home in Beech Island

BEECH ISLAND, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A rash of structure fires continues in the CSRA, with a house fire breaking out Wednesday Avenue in Beech Island.

The fire was reported around 3 p.m. in the 300 block of Edisto Avenue.

The caller reported seeing flames coming from the roof.

Arriving crews said they found heavy fire in the laundry room that had broken through the ceiling. They knocked down the fire quickly and were able to save the contents of the home.

There were initial fears that someone may have been trapped inside, but the resident was in the yard when rescuers got there.

The fire was reported under control at about 3:30 p.m., but Red Cross assistance was requested for the residents.

Crews think it may have been started by an electric issue, but the investigation is still underway.

This was the scene on Edisto Avenue in Beech Island after a fire broke out on Dec. 22, 2021. (WRDW)

The incident came during peak season for house fires as people try to stay warm when temperatures dip. Heating is the second leading cause of home fire injuries and the third leading cause of death in the U.S. December through February are the peak months for heating fires.

And it’s just a week after a 10-year-old girl died in a house fire just up the road between Beech Island and New Ellenton. Traci Smith died in the fire at 26 Independent Blvd., becoming the fifth person to die in a local house fire within 12 days.

Other local fire deaths in the previous two weeks included:

Staying safe

The fire deaths have raised concerns across the CSRA, with local rescuers offering tips on how to stay safe.

“The No. 1 thing people can do right now is test and make sure they have a working smoke alarm inside their home,” said Augusta Fire Chief/EMA Director Antonio Burden. “There should be an alarm installed in every room where you have a loved one.”

Other safety steps people can take:

Make an escape plan and practice it with everyone who lives in the home.

If you’re cooking, never leave food unattended.

Know how to put out a grease fire if one flares up. A grease fire could be extinguished by sliding a cover over the pot or pan, turning off the heat source, and move the pot or pan away from the heat source with a protective glove.

Consider purchasing an ABC fire extinguisher.

Do not overload your power outlets. If you use a power strip, make sure there’s a UL-tested label on it,

If you use a space heater, make sure it has an auto-shut-off feature if it tips over. Also, keep it at least 3-6 feet away from anything flammable like a blanket.

