Columbia County deputies warn of phone scam targeting at Christmas time

COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the season of giving and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure no one falls victim to phone scams.

The sheriff’s office warns citizens if they receive a call from someone stating they are in law enforcement and you have missed court or have warrants, this is a scam to obtain money from you.

These scams often ask citizens to go to convenience stores and purchase a money card to pay a fee to avoid going to jail.

The sheriff’s office says do not send anyone posing as law enforcement any money over the phone. If deputies have a warrant for your arrest, they will make face-to-face contact with you.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.