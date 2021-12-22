Advertisement

Columbia County deputies warn of phone scam targeting at Christmas time

(WHSV)
By Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:39 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA CO., Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the season of giving and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office wants to ensure no one falls victim to phone scams.

The sheriff’s office warns citizens if they receive a call from someone stating they are in law enforcement and you have missed court or have warrants, this is a scam to obtain money from you.

These scams often ask citizens to go to convenience stores and purchase a money card to pay a fee to avoid going to jail.

The sheriff’s office says do not send anyone posing as law enforcement any money over the phone. If deputies have a warrant for your arrest, they will make face-to-face contact with you.

