Burke County Sheriff urges driving caution after toddler dies in crash

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A deadly crash near Waynesboro has left a 3-year-old dead and his family in the hospital just days before Christmas.

The crash happened Monday afternoon just before 3 p.m. in Burke County on Highway 25 near the Burke County Airport. Davvy Overstreet was driving his family in an MGC Yukon. Officials say he was following too closely behind a semi-tractor trailer striking it from behind.

Officials say no one inside the car was wearing a seatbelt when it slammed into the back of a big rig that burst into flames.

“Equally they’re all sad. It is disheartening to see these incidents happening on our roadways,” said Captain Randall Norman Administrative Services Division Commander, Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

A family is mourning the loss of their 3-year-old son Grayson Overstreet. Norman says seatbelts alone would not have prevented this crash.

“The initial incident the first harmful event that has been provided this far from the investigation was the following too closely to the vehicle in front of them,” said Norman.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office has seen an increase in accidents due to distracted driving.

“We encourage everyone to obey the rules of the road. Make sure you’re obeying the speed limits, make sure you are approaching the intersections and stopping for red lights, and the biggest thing to remember is to buckle up and not drive distracted,” he said.

Norman says if you plan to travel this holiday season, it’s not a bad idea to get your car inspected beforehand.

“I recommend getting your car checked out by a local mechanic to ensure your vehicle is up to part and up to date for the roadways,” said Norman. “If you had balled tires, if you have issues with your breaks, if you have issues with your steering system combined can contribute to an accident.”

He says if you’re going to be on the road drive safe and don’t rush.

“We already know there’s traffic out there so we know it’s going to be heavy delays,” he said. “If you are getting behind a vehicle were asking you don’t drink and drive, make sure you’re not driving distracted, and make sure everyone inside the car you are driving that they are safe.”

As far as this investigation goes the Georgia State Patrol will determine whether any charges will be filed. Grayson’s dad Davvy Overstreet along with his wife and 4-year-old son were all taken to the hospital. Overstreet had been cited several times for restraint violations.

