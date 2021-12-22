Advertisement

Boston, No. 1 South Carolina rally past No. 2 Stanford 65-61

Aliyah Boston scored 29 points in South Carolina's win over NC A&T on Monday
Aliyah Boston scored 29 points in South Carolina's win over NC A&T on Monday(South Carolina Athletics)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston made the go-ahead layup with 1:05 to go and No. 1 South Carolina rallied from 18 points down to upend defending national champion and second-ranked Stanford 65-61 on Tuesday night.

Boston finished with 18 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as the Gamecocks improved to 12-0, a mark that includes five wins over opponents ranked in the Top 10. It seemed like that run might come to an end as Stanford took an 18-point lead in the first half and led 45-28 early in the third quarter. But Boston and Destanni Henderson led the Gamecocks back to victory.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Georgia State Patrol
3-year-old dies in fiery crash south of Waynesboro
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme

Latest News

FILE - Seattle Mariners gather as the MLB logo is shown during a review of an attempted catch...
APNewsBreak: MLB payrolls drop 4%, back to 2015 level
No. 17 Georgia Tech women use big 3rd quarter to beat BU
Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) during a game against LSU at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Ga.,...
Staiti, No. 13 Georgia women coast in final tuneup for SEC
(Source: KOLD News 13)
Oquendo scores 17 of his 21 in 2nd half, Georgia beats WCU