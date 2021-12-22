Advertisement

Boil water advisory lifted for residents of Blythe

Boil water advisory issued (Source: Pixabay/stock image)
By Celeste Springer
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 4:45 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blythe, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Blythe has lifted a boil water advisory that was in effect for the last three days.

The water had to undergo testing due to a loss of water pressure, which could have lead to possible contamination.

Residents can now use water as normal again after flushing all faucets and running water for at least two minutes before use.

