Toddler’s crash death preventable, GSP says; driver cited in past

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A traffic accident near Waynesboro killed a toddler who wasn’t in a child restraint — and the driver had been cited several times for restraint violations, the Georgia State Patrol reported.

In fact, no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt or restraint when it slammed into the back of a big rig and ultimately burst into flames, according to patrol Sgt. 1st Class Christopher A. Wright.

And while the crash was horrific, it could have been much worse; the big-rig was carrying explosive powder, according to the patrol. Wright said patrol investigators don’t believe the powder played a contributing role in the crash or fire, since the big-rig received minimal damage.

The child’s mother and sibling ended up the hospital in “very critical” condition after the crash, and the child’s father, Davvy Overstreet, identified by the patrol as the driver, was in a hospital in less serious condition.

The deceased boy was identified as Grayson Overstreet, according to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash shows how “very, very important it is to be restrained and to have children restrained,” Wright said.

“There’s a reason there are laws,” he said. “Now we’re four days out from Christmas and we have a 3-year-old dead.”

The crash happened around 2:55 p.m. Monday when the 30-year-old father from Millen was driving his family south in a GMC Yukon on U.S. 25 just south of Waynesboro s between McMaster and Rackley roads, according to the patrol.

The Yukon’s driver “was following too closely behind a semi-tractor trailer,” the GSP wrote in an accident report.

The Yukon struck the rear of the tractor-trailer, overturned and became fully engulfed in flames.

Other drivers stopped and successfully pulled all four occupants from the overturned and burning Yukon, the patrol reported.

The driver’s 3-year-old son was declared dead at the scene by the coroner.

And while the autopsy results aren’t in yet from the coroner, Wright said he thought the fire didn’t kill the child but the trauma did, since good Samaritans pulled the family from the wreckage before the fire grew too large.

Wright believes the death could have been prevented.

It was determined that none of the occupants in the Yukon were utilizing child safety restraints or seat belts at the time of the crash, GSP reported.

And it was further determined that the driver of the Yukon had previously been cited by Georgia troopers eight times in the past for child restraint and seat belt violations in Jenkins and Burke counties.

The patrol will determine whether any charges will be filed.

