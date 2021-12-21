Advertisement

Sixth person dies after house fire in DeKalb County

A house fire in DeKalb County has killed these six people.
A house fire in DeKalb County has killed these six people.(WRDW)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DECATUR, Ga. (WGCL/CBS46) - A sixth person, who was badly injured last week in a deadly fire that claimed the lives of five people, has died, according to a family member.

The woman has been identified as Diane Regular, who owned the home that burned Dec. 14.

She suffered second- and third-degree burns and was taken to Grady Hospital, where she passed.

MORE | Firefighters share tips on preventing blazes after 5th victim dies in 2 weeks

Five members had died by the next morning after the fire tore through the home on Janet Lane.

Firefighters responded to the fire at about 12:30 a.m. Upon arrival, they were met with a resident who said there were people still trapped inside.

Only two made it out unharmed.

At the scene, Octavia Cooper detailed the loss of her loved ones.

“My daughter and my two grandkids and two of my brothers,” Cooper shared tearfully.

Among the dead was her 6-year-old granddaughter, Aliyah Regular.

“My grandbaby, I had to go and ID her. She passed,” Cooper said, also noting the death of another grandchild, 3-year-old Angel Regular.

Other victims included Terryona’s uncles, Timothy Regular and Pedro Conley.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Craig Martell Priester
Suspect accused of killing Allendale woman in her yard
earthquake measures
Early morning tremor rattles South Carolina’s Lowcountry
Devonia Inman walked out of Augusta State Medical Prison and into the arms of family in time to...
Cleared in killing, man leaves local prison after decades behind bars
Davion Deboskie
5th deputy charged in jail contraband scheme
Crews responded to a structure fire call at an abandoned home in Graniteville Tuesday morning.
No one hurt after abandoned home catches fire in Graniteville

Latest News

Hospital emergency
Georgia seeing spike in COVID cases as omicron takes over
Ridge and Santa
Holiday roundup: Giveaways, help clear the shelter and meet Santa
Wrongly convicted man is free in time for Christmas reunion
From left: Travis McMichael, Gregory McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan and Ahmaud Arbery
CSRA included for jury pool in next Arbery slaying trial