Sheriff addresses contraband investigation: ‘We had a bad batch of very new officers’

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Five Richmond County Deputies are now fired and charged for a smuggling scheme putting weapons and drugs in the hands of dangerous inmates. Just Monday a fifth deputy is charged in the investigation. Davion Deboskie is charged with violating his oath and he becomes the second deputy to be charged with unlawful gang activity.

In his first on-camera interview, Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree says despite them having a few officers who went down the wrong path the detention center is under control as the investigation continues.

“We have an outstanding staff. We just had a bad batch of very new officers who were easily influenced to go down the wrong path,” said Roundtree.

Roundtree says when he first got the tip about contraband being brought into the detention center he knew it came from within his department.

“I knew that it was either a jailer or contractor who brought it in. I knew it was someone associated with the sheriff’s office,” he said. “This is not the first time that contraband has been located in my jail or any other jail.”

Three out of the five deputies were hired just this year. Roundtree adds the problem comes when deputies are not aware of the culture shock they face when working 12 hours inside the jail.

“Inmates have all day to do nothing but try to corrupt you. That’s all they have to do every day. We tell them from day one they look for new deputies and they try to manipulate them,” he said.

He says gang-related issues are happening outside the jail which then is retaliated inside. Two of those deputies are facing unlawful street gang activity charges.

“We gotta do a better job at monitoring communications between the outside and inside, letters, phone calls of that nature,” said Roundtree.

He says it comes down to staff and leadership to prevent these situations from continuing which is something they will look into.

“Your policies and procedures and protocol don’t work if you don’t follow them every time,” he said.

Roundtree says he is determined to flush out all violations from the detention center.

We’re going to follow this to wherever the investigation leads. If we do find more individuals are involved or we get more information from more people and if the defendants give us more information in the case,” said Roundtree.

The City of Augusta granted the department $3.2 million to increase salaries for the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office next year. Roundtree says they are currently short-staffed and his main goal is to recruit and maintain deputies. Meanwhile, the investigation is ongoing. Sheriff Roundtree says you can expect the jail to be closed for a while.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.