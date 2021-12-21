Salvation Army in need of donations, volunteers as $50k short of year-end goal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s the season of giving and many local organizations like the Salvation Army rely on the generosity of others to keep their doors open. Just Monday Wallet Hub rated Augusta as the 20th neediest city when it comes to issues like homelessness and food insecurity. So far the giving is falling short.

At the Center of Hope, they’re giving families a private safe space to stay. They have their own bathrooms and their own storage spaces. On average every year it costs about $13,000 to maintain one of them and that’s only a fraction of the donations still needed by the Salvation Army this year. They’re short $50,000 of their goal – the same as last year $180,000.

The Salvation Army is grateful for their donations so far.

“$50,000 goes a long way. It helps us serve so many people,” said April McCormick, Officer of Program Development at Salvation Army in Augusta.

To put it in perspective it’s enough to fill the beds for over 3,100 individuals for a month. Or provide over 10,000 meals to those who need it most in our community.

“You give a family a chance in this world, you give a family a chance to have a place for their kids, to have food for their families....that hope that encouragement that hey there’s somebody out there that cares about you,” said McCormick.

Because these fundraisers are more than just the money, it’s the feeling.

“When somebody comes in they have a face of like confusion they don’t know what’s going to happen their face is like I’m lost...they leave out here smiling and are filled with so much joy just knowing that they are taken care of,” she said.

Security, love, and hope.

“It makes it all worth it in the end,” said McCormick.

And there are still three days left for you to donate or even volunteer. If you volunteer for four hours you could raise enough to house an individual for 19 days or a family to stay in a room at the Center of Hope for eight days.

