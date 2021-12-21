Advertisement

Oquendo scores 17 of his 21 in 2nd half, Georgia beats WCU

(Source: KOLD News 13)
(Source: KOLD News 13)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2021 at 10:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Kario Oquendo scored 17 of his 21 points in the second half, Braelen Bridges added 17 points and Georgia beat Western Carolina 85-79.

Oquendo and Bridges each converted a three-point play during a 9-0 run to give Georgia a 70-62 lead. Oquendo capped that run with a 3-pointer and he added another 3 with 50 seconds left to make it 82-75. The Bulldogs led by at least four points in the final five minutes. Aaron Cook had 13 points and 12 assists and Dalen Ridgnal had 10 points and nine rebounds for Georgia Travion McCray led WCU with 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists.

